Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/23/2021 – Vir Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
  • 4/16/2021 – Vir Biotechnology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/15/2021 – Vir Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
  • 4/8/2021 – Vir Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
  • 3/24/2021 – Vir Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
  • 3/15/2021 – Vir Biotechnology had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Vir Biotechnology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – Vir Biotechnology had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – Vir Biotechnology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/3/2021 – Vir Biotechnology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – Vir Biotechnology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/25/2021 – Vir Biotechnology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 917,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,284 shares of company stock worth $3,387,051. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $15,298,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

