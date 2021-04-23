Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for easyJet (EZJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for easyJet (LON: EZJ):

4/21/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 960 ($12.54). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,032 ($13.48) price target on the stock.

EZJ opened at GBX 984 ($12.86) on Friday. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 989.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 806.06. The stock has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

Get easyJet plc alerts:

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,622 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.