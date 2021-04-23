Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA: SU):

4/19/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at €137.12 ($161.32) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €121.02.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

