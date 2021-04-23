Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,106 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,971% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.03.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $159.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $102.82 and a fifty-two week high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average is $136.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

