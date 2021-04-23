Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells $133,917.00 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $156,591.75.

On Monday, March 15th, Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,189.30.

On Thursday, March 4th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Invitae by 9.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $11,652,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 30.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

