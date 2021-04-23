ION Achieves Market Capitalization of $373,483.92 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, ION has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $373,483.92 and $202.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00312897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00027702 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,572,909 coins and its circulating supply is 13,672,909 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

