IOST Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Billion (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $789.65 million and $1.23 billion worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00073545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.57 or 0.00668394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00052667 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

