IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $362.69 million and approximately $65.79 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00071732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00661659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051995 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

