Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 3,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.