IQ.cash Market Capitalization Hits $423,971.01 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $423,971.01 and approximately $158,321.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00062639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00276563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003917 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,160.63 or 0.99873506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00637545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.96 or 0.01015713 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

