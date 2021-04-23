IQeon (IQN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $799,000.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00005772 BTC on major exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $799,000.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.12 or 0.00662762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.17 or 0.08004221 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

