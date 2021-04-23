iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by Newport Asia LLC

Newport Asia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares during the period. iQIYI accounts for approximately 8.7% of Newport Asia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Newport Asia LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iQIYI worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 312,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,474,773. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQ. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.