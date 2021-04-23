IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.94.

IQVIA stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.16. 36,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,082. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $235.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

