IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $250.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $218.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $230.67. 24,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,082. IQVIA has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $235.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in IQVIA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $326,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.