IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $244.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.94 and a 200-day moving average of $181.61. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.