IRadimed (IRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $322.30 million, a P/E ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

