Iridium (IRD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $82,075.00

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 447% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 1,173.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a total market cap of $590,056.28 and $82,075.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iridium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00267207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $331.81 or 0.00651201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,049.67 or 1.00188945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $531.22 or 0.01042563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Iridium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.