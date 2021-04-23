IRISnet Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 39.7% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $126.81 million and $15.38 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00062073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,504.13 or 0.99875176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00640453 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01015874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,014,301,059 coins and its circulating supply is 978,836,632 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

