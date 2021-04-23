Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,574 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

