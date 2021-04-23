iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 327,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,516. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.79.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

