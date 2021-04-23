iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) is WNY Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4,512.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $539,000. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,797,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.