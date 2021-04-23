iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 34,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,968. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

