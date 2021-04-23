iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 4.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $40,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 141,463 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,000,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,656,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,916,000.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $96.75.

