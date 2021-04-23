iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. 10,601,290 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

