iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,620 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 189,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

