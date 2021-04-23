iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) is Private Ocean LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,462 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 3.15% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000.

SUSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,231. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

