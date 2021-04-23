iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 78,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

