iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Holdings Boosted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 1.69% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $20,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EAGG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,507. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80.

