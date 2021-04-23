iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lowered by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $78.70. 191,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,103,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

