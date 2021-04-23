iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Cut by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.68. 582,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.