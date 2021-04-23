iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 2.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $154.92 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $119.65 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.63.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

