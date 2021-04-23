iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.05. 14,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

