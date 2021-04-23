iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,650,385. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average of $206.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.