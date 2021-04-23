iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $170.03 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

