iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.18. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $250.01.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

