iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 128,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

