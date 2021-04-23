iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 7.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $247,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,776. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $92.30 and a 12-month high of $145.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.