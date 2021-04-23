iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,377,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $413.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

