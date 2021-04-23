iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $414.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.