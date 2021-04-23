iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 65,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $13,377,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.90. 90,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.