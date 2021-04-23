iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average is $129.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $145.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

