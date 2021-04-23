iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $108.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

