iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

IYR opened at $97.61 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

