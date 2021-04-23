Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 54.6% lower against the dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $682,351.63 and approximately $179,827.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,935 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

