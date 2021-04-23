Italo Achieves Market Cap of $178,198.69 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 222.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Italo has traded 303.6% higher against the dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $178,198.69 and approximately $63,311.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00271543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,600.09 or 0.99946258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.00639000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.65 or 0.01010847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 27,849,788 coins and its circulating supply is 17,849,788 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

