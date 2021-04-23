Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ITCB opened at $6.10 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.