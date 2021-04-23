J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Shares Down 7.5%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 2,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.