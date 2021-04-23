Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $121.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.