Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 75 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Jadestone Energy stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 59.50 ($0.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. Jadestone Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £274.30 million and a P/E ratio of 27.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.84.
Jadestone Energy Company Profile
