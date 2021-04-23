Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 75 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Jadestone Energy stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 59.50 ($0.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. Jadestone Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £274.30 million and a P/E ratio of 27.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.84.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

