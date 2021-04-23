Jarvis Network Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.61 or 0.00666559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.59 or 0.07781499 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.